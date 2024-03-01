Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,382,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 4,374,304 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 13.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.