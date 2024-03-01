Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 68,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13. The company has a market cap of $519.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

