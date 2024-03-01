Strike Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $66.23 million and $9.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $14.58 or 0.00023206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,605 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

