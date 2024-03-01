Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sweetgreen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SG traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.17. 7,827,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,164. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,753.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,753.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,013 shares of company stock worth $689,693 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sweetgreen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

