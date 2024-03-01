The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $633,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.57. 1,399,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,775. The firm has a market cap of $381.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.83 and a 200 day moving average of $327.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $384.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

