The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,402. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $384.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.71.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

