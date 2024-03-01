The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7519 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 2,175,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.