The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,920. The firm has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.92.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

