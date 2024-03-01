The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.32. 4,322,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,746,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

