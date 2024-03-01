Threshold (T) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.48 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $329.18 million and $42.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,615,628,651.349787 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03270549 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $49,808,845.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

