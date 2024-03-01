Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In other news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 129,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Down 0.2 %

Tiptree Increases Dividend

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 22,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,975. The firm has a market cap of $642.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Read More

