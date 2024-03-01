Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 463,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRML traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44. Tourmaline Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $813.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.42.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

