Truist Financial Corp Acquires 106,696 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106,696 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Chevron worth $414,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

CVX traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,138. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $284.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.85.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

