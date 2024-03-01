Truist Financial Corp Buys 61,772 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $221,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.03. 24,171,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,496,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $206.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

