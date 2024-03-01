Truist Financial Corp Has $207.41 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $207,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.0 %

FERG stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company had a trading volume of 724,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,314. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.