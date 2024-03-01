Truist Financial Corp Has $400.07 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.48% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $400,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

