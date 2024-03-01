Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,126 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $347,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

IWD traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $172.11. The company had a trading volume of 977,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,482. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

