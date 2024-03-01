Truist Financial Corp Purchases 55,172 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $244,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.97. 1,839,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,803. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

