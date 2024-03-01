Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,713 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.21% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $297,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.72. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
