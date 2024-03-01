Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,751 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $261,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,744,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

