Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Up 108.9% in February

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Down 1.4 %

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 77,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.