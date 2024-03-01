Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 329,470 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 3.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,618,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

