Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,222,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

