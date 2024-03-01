Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,503,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,611. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

