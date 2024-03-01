Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $343.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

