Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $461,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $471.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,789. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $471.77. The company has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.