Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stake Boosted by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 2.40% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. 14,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

