Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.60

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.60 and last traded at $156.45, with a volume of 1083793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

