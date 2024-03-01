Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.78

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 60703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

