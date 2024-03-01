Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0545 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $14,050.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,136.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00135052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00501890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00232380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00135429 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,842,710 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

