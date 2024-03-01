Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $210.27 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00011907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $210.27 million and $13.14 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.51101118 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $14,835,972.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

