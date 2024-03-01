Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.7% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.91. 3,255,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,799. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

