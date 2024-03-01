Wahed Invest LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.5% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META traded up $12.47 on Friday, reaching $502.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,455,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,996. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $504.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock valued at $475,443,739. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

