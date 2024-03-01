Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 767,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,049. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $171.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

