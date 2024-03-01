WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.18

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 10482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

