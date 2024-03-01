Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XMTR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 801,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. Xometry has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xometry by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xometry by 72.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

