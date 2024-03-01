Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.118-$2.122 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.730-2.770 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $22.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.57. 7,331,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,790. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

