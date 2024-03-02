16,600 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327,846. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

