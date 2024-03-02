89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

89bio Stock Up 10.0 %

ETNB stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in 89bio by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in 89bio by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 408,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 781,803 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

