Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.71. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 501,638 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.