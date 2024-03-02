Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,800 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 842,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 562,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,096. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.