Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,800 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 842,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro
Adecoagro Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 562,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,096. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.