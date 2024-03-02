Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.77 and its 200-day moving average is $349.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $504.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

