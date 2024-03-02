Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $412,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

