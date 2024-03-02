Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $171.05. 5,233,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

