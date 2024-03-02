Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,367,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $163,869,000 after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,583. The company has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

