aelf (ELF) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, aelf has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $483.63 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001385 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,506,620 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.