Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. 706,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

