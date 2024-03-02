Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $236.00. 1,230,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

