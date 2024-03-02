Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,375 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,200. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.26.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

