Algorand Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $136.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,052,727,075 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

